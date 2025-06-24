Promising Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – June 24th

Carnival, Booking, MakeMyTrip, Kraft Heinz, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and Keurig Dr Pepper are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, or operate hotels, resorts, and other lodging properties. They give investors exposure to revenue streams such as room bookings, events, and ancillary services, with performance influenced by travel demand, seasonality, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 50,385,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,575,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $152.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,485.71. 126,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,859. The company has a market cap of $178.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,195.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,943.03. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,639.70.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

MMYT stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. 1,532,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,709. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $123.00.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. 5,711,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,672,168. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $256.35. The stock had a trading volume of 576,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day moving average of $243.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $269.03. The stock had a trading volume of 546,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,798. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.70 and a 200 day moving average of $263.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,089,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

