Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – June 24th

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Union Pacific, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CF Industries, Norfolk Southern, and Nutrien are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of plant?nutrient products—typically blends of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium—held in storage by manufacturers, distributors or farmers. Maintaining sufficient fertilizer stocks ensures a steady supply for planting and crop growth, helping to avoid shortages or price spikes during peak demand. Effective management of these inventories is essential for optimizing yields and controlling input costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,289,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.84. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.17. 1,079,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,239. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.83.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 5,206,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,263,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,084. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF Industries stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,868. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.97.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. 867,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,898. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62.

