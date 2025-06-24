Chinese Stocks To Watch Now – June 24th

Duolingo, Diageo, Regencell Bioscience, Mettler-Toledo International, and Wynn Resorts are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in China and listed on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong stock markets—or on international venues via instruments like American depositary receipts (ADRs). They offer investors a way to participate in China’s economic growth but carry risks related to regulatory shifts, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded down $16.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.29. The company had a trading volume of 401,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,749. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Diageo stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.03. 471,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,273. Diageo has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Regencell Bioscience stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. 1,750,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,677,151. Regencell Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $22.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,186.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,637. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,199.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 417,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,754. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Featured Stories