Pacific Sage Partners LLC Sells 204 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.8% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.