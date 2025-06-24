Petros Family Wealth LLC Buys 165 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

