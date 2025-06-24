PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,627 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onefund LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

DIS opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

