YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,107 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $256.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

