WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 1,284 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 3.4%

Accenture stock opened at $295.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.04.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.