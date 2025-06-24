Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Sells C$110,100.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley John Macson sold 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$110,100.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 2.0%

TSE TOT traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,411. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.44. The company has a market cap of C$413.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.49.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.