Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE TMO traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $401.10. The company had a trading volume of 619,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.66 and its 200-day moving average is $486.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

