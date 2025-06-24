SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target Raised to $26.90 at BMO Capital Markets

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $26.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $895.50 million, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 0.34.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 17.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 182,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in SpartanNash by 203.6% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 57,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

