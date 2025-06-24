Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Williams Trading reduced their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.59.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,260,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

