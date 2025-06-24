Financial Survey: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) versus Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Worldline has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Green Dot -0.31% 8.82% 1.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 2 0 1 2.67 Green Dot 1 1 2 1 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Worldline and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Green Dot has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Worldline.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worldline and Green Dot”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $5.01 billion 0.32 -$321.38 million N/A N/A Green Dot $1.72 billion 0.33 -$26.70 million ($0.13) -80.88

Green Dot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worldline.

Summary

Green Dot beats Worldline on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It offers money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

