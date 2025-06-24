Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Critical Contrast

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) and Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United Parcel Service and Air T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 6.44% 40.15% 9.65% Air T -0.27% -12.16% -0.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Air T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of Air T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

United Parcel Service has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air T has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Parcel Service and Air T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 2 12 11 1 2.42 Air T 0 0 0 0 0.00

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus target price of $120.26, suggesting a potential upside of 19.11%. Given United Parcel Service’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than Air T.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parcel Service and Air T”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $91.07 billion 0.94 $5.78 billion $6.86 14.72 Air T $298.22 million 0.20 -$6.82 million ($0.28) -76.79

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Air T. Air T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parcel Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $6.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Air T pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. United Parcel Service pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Air T pays out -107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Parcel Service has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. United Parcel Service is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Air T on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services comprising guaranteed time-definite express options in Europe, Asia, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. The company also offers international air and ocean freight forwarding, post-sales, and mail and consulting services. In addition, it provides truckload and customs brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries; fulfillment and transportation management services; and integrated supply chain and shipment insurance solutions. United Parcel Service, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Air T

Air T, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx. The Ground Equipment Sales segment manufactures, sells, and services aircraft deicers, scissor-type lifts, military and civilian decontamination units, flight-line tow tractors, glycol recovery vehicles, and other specialized equipment. This segment sells its products to passenger and cargo airlines, ground handling companies, the United States Air Force, airports, and industrial customers. The Commercial Aircraft, Engines and Parts segment offers commercial aircraft trading, leasing, and parts solutions; commercial aircraft storage, storage maintenance, and aircraft disassembly/part-out services; commercial aircraft parts sales, exchanges, procurement services, consignment programs, and overhaul and repair services; and aircraft instrumentation, avionics, and a range of electrical accessories for civilian, military transport, regional/commuter and business/commercial jet, and turboprop aircraft. This segment also provides composite aircraft structures, and repair and support services. Air T, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Denver, North Carolina.

