Analyzing Xylem (XYL) & The Competition

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Xylem to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Xylem pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Xylem pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 50.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Xylem has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Xylem is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Xylem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem 10.54% 10.12% 6.62% Xylem Competitors -97.71% -458.29% -3.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem 0 3 6 0 2.67 Xylem Competitors 323 1116 1892 130 2.53

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xylem and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Xylem currently has a consensus target price of $143.71, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Xylem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xylem is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Xylem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xylem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xylem and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem $8.56 billion $890.00 million 34.06 Xylem Competitors $3.35 billion $263.08 million 31.36

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Xylem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Xylem has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xylem’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xylem beats its rivals on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Xylem Vue, and Flojet brands. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment offers smart meters, networked communication devices, data analytics, test equipment, controls, sensor devices, software and managed services, and critical infrastructure services; and software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment. This segment sells its products under the Pure Technologies, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, Xylem Vue, and YSI brands. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides maintenance services, mobile services, digital outsourced solutions, wastewater systems, environmental remediation, odor and corrosion control, filtration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and deionization under Aquapro, WaterOne, and Ion Pure brands. Xylem Inc. was formerly known as ITT WCO, Inc. and changed its name to Xylem Inc. in May 2011. Xylem Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

