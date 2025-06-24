Analyzing Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out -606.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out -8,600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $115.79 million 4.16 -$3.18 million ($0.31) -54.81 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $21.04 billion 0.74 $351.00 million ($0.02) -1,674.50

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 1 4 2 3.14

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.42%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust -4.51% -1.10% -0.53% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1.41% 1.04% 0.29%

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Community Healthcare Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 197 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease with a gross amount totaling approximately $3.0 million and two properties classified as an asset held for sale with an aggregate amount totaling approximately $7.5 million. The properties are located in 35 states, totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet in the aggregate and were approximately 92.3% leased, excluding real estate assets held for sale, at March 31, 2024 with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 6.9 years.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating, cooling, and energy solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 9,800 km of rail; and 3,300 km of motorways. The company's Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 570 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 10,600 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as 525,000 tonnes polypropylene production capacity. Its Data segment operates approximately 228,000 operational telecom towers; approximately 54,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables; approximately 1 million fiber-to-the-premise connections; two semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 135 data centers and 750 megawatts of critical load capacity and an additional approximate 670 megawatts of contracted capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

