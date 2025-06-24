Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.79. Approximately 8,607,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 15,185,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Melius cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,110. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

