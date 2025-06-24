Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 6.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.34 and last traded at $81.53. Approximately 16,048,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 27,659,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,522,425.75. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,374,570 shares of company stock worth $130,884,235 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

