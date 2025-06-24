Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.09 and last traded at $109.99. 6,189,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,652,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

The company has a market cap of $468.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

