Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 651,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,566,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

The company has a market cap of $566.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 41,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 652,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 483,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

