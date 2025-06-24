Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $165.51 and last traded at $165.81. 355,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,479,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.52. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $435,384.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,315 shares in the company, valued at $28,276,088.40. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.42. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

