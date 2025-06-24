WeRide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WRD)

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 17,668 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 137% compared to the average daily volume of 7,467 call options.

WeRide Stock Performance

WRD stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,055. WeRide has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.10.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that WeRide will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeRide

WeRide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeRide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in WeRide in the first quarter worth $56,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeRide during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeRide in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WeRide in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded WeRide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th.

WeRide Company Profile

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

