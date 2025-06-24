KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Trading Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 1,127,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,004,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 10.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KULR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 438,526 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC raised its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 2,585.4% during the first quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 440,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

See Also

