DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.40. 253,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 356,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 2,264.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 73,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

