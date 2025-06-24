Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 1.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $203.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $167.54 and last traded at $167.61. 12,378,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 30,627,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.19.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. This represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,834,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 246,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

