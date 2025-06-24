Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VTV opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.29.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.