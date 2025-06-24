American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,513 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $299.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.56. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.