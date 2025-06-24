American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 368.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in American Express by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Baird R W raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

View Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $299.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.