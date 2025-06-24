Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix worth $203,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,639.31. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,253.54 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,014.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

