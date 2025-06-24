GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $379.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.47 and a 200-day moving average of $375.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

