GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $17.40 Million Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its position in RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.5%

RTX stock opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

