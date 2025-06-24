Symmetry Partners LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

