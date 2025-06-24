Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,187 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $191,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,096,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,518,542.50. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,419 shares of company stock worth $14,295,650. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15. The firm has a market cap of $781.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.