iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.20 and last traded at $107.01, with a volume of 1357209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after buying an additional 764,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after acquiring an additional 999,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after acquiring an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.