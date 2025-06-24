Invesco LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Invesco LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8%

Starbucks stock opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

