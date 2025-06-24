LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 691 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

