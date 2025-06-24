The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

