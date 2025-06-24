Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

