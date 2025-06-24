Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,813 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $71,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,995 shares of company stock worth $10,493,320 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

