Embree Financial Group Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 729,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,075,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 160.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $90.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,995 shares of company stock worth $10,493,320 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

