TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 8,120,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 31,607,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

TeraWulf Stock Up 8.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.09.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 94.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

