Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Shares Down 15.1% – What’s Next?

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 2,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Down 9.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pacific Basin Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Pacific Basin Shipping’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

