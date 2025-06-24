Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,139,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 6,337,400 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $7.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $27,151.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,044.70. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $28,842.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $128,189. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 447,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,278.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 193,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.