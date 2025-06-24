Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,628,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,268,668 shares.The stock last traded at $128.16 and had previously closed at $128.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.06.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.60%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $231,379.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,436. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,453 over the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

