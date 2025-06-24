Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.59. Aris Mining shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 557,628 shares trading hands.

Aris Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -332.25 and a beta of -0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Orion Resource Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 210,416.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

