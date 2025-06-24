BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 81,942,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 40,725,561 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $4.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 293,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,817.87. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,239 shares in the company, valued at $918,860.40. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,053 shares of company stock worth $620,599. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

