Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 3,077,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,393,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Up 8.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69.

Get Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.