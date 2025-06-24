Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $183.96, but opened at $177.98. Moog shares last traded at $178.44, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

Moog Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.77.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.84 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Moog Announces Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

