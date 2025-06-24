Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,819 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

