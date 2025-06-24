Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,997,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 450% from the previous session’s volume of 1,453,144 shares.The stock last traded at $8.13 and had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ostin Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

About Ostin Technology Group

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

